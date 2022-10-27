Joan Agnes Kyotalimye, a Ugandan girl who was recently captured in a recording seeking assistance has been returned home safely.

Kyotalimye was in September taken to Saudi Arabia for work but according to voice recording that made rounds on social media earlier this month, she said she had been forcefully taken and admitted to a hospital after being suspected of having TB.

“I have since seen copies of documents to show that I will soon be operated upon for TB yet I am normal without any illness,” Kyotalimye said in the audio recording that went viral on social media.

She suspected foul pray in her admission since she claimed she was normal and consequently asked for the Ugandan government intervention.

On Thursday, she arrived home, aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight number ET0413 that landed at Entebbe at 10:35am and was received by the father, Paul Guluma, mother Esther Meeme, aunt Namugwano Agnes Suzan and her uncle Mubiru Mose Ntaani thanks to the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb.Abbey Walusimbi.

“I thank God that I am finally home, despite being week due to the medication that I have been taking but I am happy that I am still alive. Thanks to the president for making this dream come true,” Kyotalimye said after landing at Entebbe International Airport.

According to Amb.Walusimbi, the girl was cleared to travel back home by the medical personnel in Saudi Arabia where she was being treated.

He noted that this followed engagements with various stakeholders both local and in Saudi Arabia in a bid to ensure the safety of the Ugandan migrant worker.

“I thank Kyotalimye for listening to us and cooperating with the medical officials to take her treatment on time which led to a faster than usual recovery. Although she is still on treatment, her sputum was tested again and it was indicated that she can no longer spread the TB bacteria, which is why she was cleared to travel, so that she can complete the treatment at home,” Walusimbi noted.

Walusimbi noted that he also coordinated the return of the Ugandan girl with Alasker International, the company that recruited her, Ministry of Gender, Ministry of Health, Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA) and the Ugandan embassy in Saudi Arabia.

“We are going to run confirmatory tests on her to further ascertain the state of her health, before she continues with her treatment. We will continue to keep our tabs on her until she is fully recovered, and it will be upon her if she wants to return abroad, or work here, the government will support all her endeavors,” he noted.

He applauded the family for being patient and trusting government to take care of her return.

“To all the government ministries, departments, agencies and the recruitment companies, thank you for your cooperation and let us continue to do the same for more Kyotalimyes because every Ugandan life matters.”

“I encourage each of us to not keep quiet and become spectators when any of our nationals are suffering. My office and all the government stakeholders are always willing to help. To our children working abroad, do not hesitate to reach your diaspora office in case of anything, because the president put us here to serv you regardless of creed, political affiliation or social status.”

Alasker International Operations Manager, Ibrahim Gyagenda appreciated the president’s office for coordinating and facilitating the return of Kyotalimye.

The Chairperson Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA), Baker Akantambira appreciated the president for appointing Amb. Walusimbi to handle diaspora affairs whom he described as not only being knowledgeable but also has a heart for Ugandans.