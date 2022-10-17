Tigray’s rebel forces in northern Ethiopia region have called on the international community to enforce an immediate ceasefire between them and the Ethiopian government or help them defend themselves, the group said in a statement on Twitter.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) called on the international community to “compel the Eritrean army to withdraw from Tigray” and “press the Ethiopian government to come to the negotiating table”.

Eritrea, an ally of the Ethiopian government, has been aiding its neighbour in the fight against the rebel forces.

The TPLF said it would be forced to fight on if nothing was done.

It said it was ready to respect “an immediate cessation of hostilities” if the Ethiopian government were compelled to negotiate for peace.

Earlier, the African Union (AU) called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the group and Ethiopian forces amid renewed fighting in the north.

There has been no comment by the Ethiopian government on either the AU or the TPLF statements as heavy fighting continues in Tigray region.

Source: BBC