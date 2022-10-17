The legendary media personality, Edwin Katamba aka Mc Kats has over the years proved that he’s not only an entertainer, but one that impacts the world in a positive way.

The celebrated host has embarked on ‘The U Can Concert’, an eight-week University tour across Uganda’s biggest universities, creating awareness on HIV alongside other celebrities.

The events that’ll be organized by Next Production/Next Events will have activities such as; HIV Testing, Blood Donation, HIV Counseling, Vendor stalls, Artist Performances, Student Rap Battles, and Celeb Competitions.

All this will be crowned with weekly reality show that features celebrity interviews and surprise drop-ins in university classes, engagement with students, teasing for the show, set up of concerts and other extracts from the series of events.