The Special Forces Command(SFC) has explained circumstances under which they deployed soldiers at Spennah beach, Entebbe.

On Friday morning, reports indicated that SFC soldiers were deployed after the beach proprietor, John Asiimwe was ordered to vacate the premises he rented to allow the landlord, Steven Kabuye repossess it.

Some sections of social media indicated that the elite force had deployed to protect Asiimwe and stop him from vacating the beach he rented.

However, according to SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara, they were tipped off about an armed robbery that was allegedly happening and this prompted them to respond to it.

“When we reached the ground, we didn’t find anything like that but rather it was an eviction taking place. However, the two sides were confronting each other and we had to separate them,” Maj Omara said.

He noted that later, police was called to take charge of the situation.

“Having found out that was not anything to do with the said robbery, we called the police that came in and took charge of the situation.”

The Special Forces Command spokesperson also commented about reports of brutalizing journalists who had gone to cover the eviction.

Maj Omara said the SFC commander has initiated investigations into the allegations in a bid to see circumstances under which it could have happened.

“Those found culpable will be punished,” he said.