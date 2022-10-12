By Zainab Namusaazi Ssengendo

The Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has asked government of Uganda to continue engaging farmers and the young people on Value addition and better post-harvest handling.

The Katikiro has been engaging farmers in Ssese County, Kalangala District in his two day visit in the islands preaching better coffee farming practices in a drive dubbed “Emwaanyi terimba”.

Kalangala, an 84 island archipelago mainly focusses on Palm Oil Growing. More than 15,000 hectares have been planted with the cash crop. At the launch of the “Emwaanyi terimba” Campaign in 2016, Island residents started engaging in the planting of coffee.

Currently, the Island has more than 1000 coffee farmers who engage in coffee growing. These, inspired by the “Emwaanyi terimba” have been struggling with processing of coffee for better yields. Many of the farmers have been spending up to Ugx 60,000 to transport a bag of coffee to Masaka for processing.

It is upon such background that Paul Ssemanda, a coffee farmer at Ssese – Buyindi Mixed farm constructed a coffee processing machine dubbed Ssese Coffee Center at New Town, Bweya that will be handling the processing of all coffee collected from the seven sub counties that make up Ssese County.

While launching the coffee processing machine, Katikiro Mayiga commended the works done by Paul Ssemanda, he also asked government of Uganda to intensify better production through supporting farmers to engage in value addition and better post-harvest handling.

“The truth of the matter is that when you value your product you get more money that applies to coffee as well but value addition dose not start at the level of making strong coffee for consumption it start right at the first stage the kind of seedlings you have for the farmers to plant must be the right quality they must be support there. It starts with the farming methods, it starts with the way you handle the coffee berries after harvest it involves processing of the coffee from the primary stage. Now anybody who talks about value addition must think about all these steps not only think about them but directly and positively support these steps.