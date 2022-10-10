The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has directed all police commanders to act on President Museveni’s order to remove roadblocks on all highways or else they face consequences for disobedience.

President Museveni recently directed that all roadblocks are removed from highways in the country so as to ensure smooth movement of goods and services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said IGP Ochola has issued a directive to police commanders to implement Museveni’s order with immediate effect.

“We have started implementing the zero roadblock and barrier directive on highways,” Enanga said.

He said police started implementing the directive of the president with immediate effect as soon as it was received.

“These were removed from the road with immediate effect following the strategic guidance from the president so as to benefit traders, businessmen and investors who have been complaining about delays caused by the roadblocks on various highways.”

The police spokesperson however asked members of the public that in case they come upon any police officer in breach of the directive, they should alert authorities.

Errant officers

Enanga warned that officers found disobeying these orders by illegally erecting roadblocks will suffer consequences.

“Those who will continue to illegally erect roadblocks and barriers against this directive will suffer consequences. Public should be very vigilant and report such officers.”

The checkpoints have been used by police and the army as a way of checking intercepting criminals, especially at night.

The checkpoints have also been used by traffic police to check on recklessness on the road by drivers.

However, President Museveni has throughout the years said the roadblocks are inconveniencing members of the public and that there are many other ways of doing it .

Some members of the public have since raised concern over increase in criminality following the removal of the roadblocks.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday allayed any fears by members of the public.

“We have safety and security counter measures put in place. The major roads and highways will be policed by patrollers under the integrated highway patrol unit and will be handling any traffic violations and incidents of crime.”

The developments come on the backdrop of complaints by several members of the public about roadblocks being used by security personnel to either solicit bribes from members of the public or rob from them.

The roadblocks were also being used by robbers who disguised as security personnel to rob members of the public.