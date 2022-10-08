One person has been confirmed dead after being shot by a police officer during an intelligence-led operation at Gganda Village, in Nansana.

The deceased has been identified as Lawrence Busingye Amoti Alias Mutooro.

According to the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened on Friday afternoon during an operation to recover a stolen motor vehicle.

“The incident happened today Friday at about 2:35 PM during an intelligence-led operation following the theft of a motor vehicle UAQ 571 B belonging to a journalist that was stolen on Thursday from the city centre while parked in the city Parking space,” Owoyesigyire said.

It is reported that the journalist had reported the incident to Central Police station and an investigation was instituted immediately and that flying squad officers were able to extract footage from the nearby CCTV cameras.

Owoyesigyire further noted that Busingye was found to be a notorious robber that has been engaging in activities of theft of motor vehicles.

He added that the suspect had on several occasions been arrested and released on bail by courts of law.

“He was pursued by the task team from Flying Squad Unit until today in Gganda where bullets were fired and unfortunately one wounded him. He later succumbed to bullet injuries at the scene,” the mouthpiece said.

Owoyesigyire said that the suspect’s body was later conveyed to the city mortuary Mulago for postmortem and the vehicle which is suspected to have been stolen by Mutooro, recovered at the crime scene.