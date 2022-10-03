A joint team from the police and the army has started the hunt for unknown gunmen donning military attire who kidnapped and later robbed a Pakistani national in Kampala.

5pm at Kireka zone C near Kireka Grammar Primary School in Namugongo division, Kira Municipality in Wakiso district saw a group of men dressed in military attire and armed with guns together with others in civilian attire and both were travelling in a Toyota Fielder grabbed Rafik Khan a 36 year old Pakistani car dealer.

They later forced him into a waiting Toyota Probox registration number UBM 877B that later sped off towards the direction of Naalya but was later dropped at Kasangalabi along the Kayunga-Mukono road after being robbed of his phones and cash $300 and shs700,000 that he had .

Responding to a question in regards the incident, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

“Our tracking units have not yet given us an updated report but they are still on the matter. The Crime Intelligence Directorate, Flying Squad, CID and experts from UPDF are tracking the suspects,” Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said there seems to have been an insider job that saw the suspects target Khan.

“Sometimes there is an insider involvement. How did they(attackers) know this salesman would be at that place at that time. This shows we still have criminals who surveil targets in advance.”

Enanga however said security will continue hunting the suspects who were donning military attire to find out whether they were security personnel to answer for several charges.

“There were those donned in military like fatigue with AK47 rifles and the leadership of joint security agencies doesn’t condone impunity and unprofessionalism. The investigations will determine whether the suspects have an attachment to security agencies, where they got the guns and how they surveilled the victim.”

The spokesperson of the joint security agencies said armed violence like it was depicted during last week’s incident is a cause for concern for everyone including security.

“When you have armed violence, it is a concern. Any form of armed violence is life threatening. From the side of security agencies because, we fingerprinted all guns and it has scaled down armed violence by security personnel.”

The incident whose video was recorded by members of the public and circulated on various social media platforms has been condemned.