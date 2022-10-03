Police in Kampala have started investigations into circumstances under which a lawyer was attacked by unknown thugs, robbed and killed as she stopped to buy meat on the road in Kampala.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Owoyesigyire, on Friday night, they responded to information of an unidentified female adult who was lying unconscious along Kiwatule- Naalya road at around 9pm.

The unidentified victim was later rushed to Mulago hospital by police while in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead following injuries sustained earlier.

She had wounds on the head and face and could not talk.

Victim identified

According to Owoyesigyire, the following morning, a man identified as Simon Peter Oketcho reported a case of his missing wife to Kira road police station which is in charge of the area

“The description by Oketcho showed that the missing person he was reporting the lady whom our officers had earlier taken to Mulago and later died,”Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that Oketcho told police that the deceased was called Suzan Alweny , a lawyer working with Liberty General Insurance and a resident of Namugongo in Wakiso district.

“He told our officers that the deceased who intimated on phone that her phone was at risk of being snatched called him at 8:45pm to inquire whether he had reached home and informed him that she(deceased) had reached Kiwatule on her way home and that she had stopped to buy roasted goat’s meat opposite Cynabel supermarket,”Owoyesigyire said.

According to police, Oketcho waited in vain for his wife who had told him would be home as soon as she finished buying roasted goat’s meat and efforts to call the phone were futile as it was off.

“We have started investigating this matter as a case of aggravated robbery where unspecified amounts of money and phones were taken from the deceased. We have identified one suspect and we shall divulge information upon his arrest,”Owoyesigyire said.

The Nile Post has separately learnt that the lawyer was hit with a paver on the head and bled profusely leading to her death.

This can be evidenced by the wounds on the head and face that led to her death.

He however noted the police have intensified motorized patrols in the area to check on the increased crime rates

“We have increased operations to ensure crime in the area goes down. It has not been the norm but admit we have started to see a spike in crime in the area and more emphasis is going to be done to rid the area of crime.”