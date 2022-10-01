The first consignment of the most advanced Chinese oil drilling equipment in the oil and gas Industry exploration and development sector represented by the ‘Drilog and Welleader’ system dubbed LR8001 has arrived at the Kingfisher oil fields in Kikuube district.

LR8001” is a deluxe land rig customized for the Kingfisher project in Uganda undertaken by Chinese company, CNOOC.

As the first 8km fully automated silent rig in Africa, it is equipped with industry-leading technologies such as well site de-noising control, zero discharge system, and pipe column automation system.

Between 18 and 20 trucks are expected to be delivered daily for the next three weeks from Malaba to well pad 2 at the Kingfisher development area and according to

According to officials from CNOOC , the Chinese company’s commitment to delivering first oil on schedule.

“This oil drilling equipment will support Uganda to become an important crude oil producer in

East Africa. The equipment shall also provide some localization job opportunities for Ugandans during the well drilling and completion process, train more localized talents for oilfield development and bring tangible changes to local economic development and livelihood to make the Pearl of Africa brighter” said Chen Zhuobiao, the president, CNOOC Uganda Limited.

The Petroleum Authority of Uganda Executive Director hailed the Chinese company for the progress so far made ahead of the country’s first oil in 2025.

“We are happy that CNOOC Uganda Limited has delivered the rig as promised. We shall continue supporting the company to fast track development of the Kingfisher project in Uganda,”Rubondo said.

The development is a huge boost to Uganda’s plans to drill oil by 2025.

Recently, the European Union Members of Parliament voiced concern over “human rights violations” in Uganda and Tanzania linked to investment in the East African Crude Oil Pipeline which draws crude oil from wells in western Uganda in Hoima district to Tanzania’s seaport of Tanga.

“There are human rights violations including wrongful imprisonment of human rights defenders, the arbitrary suspension of NGOs, arbitrary prison sentences and the eviction of hundreds of people from their land without fair and adequate compensation,” the EU parliament said, arguing that more than 100,000 people risk being displaced.

However, President Museveni has since allayed any fears , insisting that the project wil go on.

French oil company, TotalEnergies has also since reiterated its commitment to drilling Uganda’s oil to embarrass the naysayers.