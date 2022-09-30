Uganda’s most prestigious golf tournament, the annual Tusker Malt Uganda Open Golf championship will be returning for its 81st outing, at the world class Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa this October.

The par-72 golf course will be host to seven events including the Ladies Open, Seniors Open, Amateur Open, Pro-Am, the Professional Open and a Par 3 sponsors’ competition.

Tusker Malt Lager, the tournament’s title sponsor and Uganda’s biggest supporter of golf has made a total injection of Shs600m in this year’s Open, of which Shs100m has been set aside as the pros’ kitty.

During a media briefing held at the picturesque Serena Kigo Golf Course on Thursday, Tusker Malt promised a worthwhile experience at this year’s Open as they are setting up a first of its kind hospitality village.

“Tusker Malt is brewed for the finest and there is no doubt that golf is the finest sport out there. This year, we are elevating the golfing experience. Our intention is to invite more people into the game of golf and our hospitality village will double as an entertainment zone for the players to wind down after the games and also for anyone interested in golf to interact and learn more about the game,” shared Daniel Kalungi, Division Sales Manager at UBL.

In line with their mission of making golf more accessible and ensuring equitable development of the game across the country, Tusker Malt will work with the Uganda Golf Union to hold a tour across select golf clubs around the country after the Open.

Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matsiko said that this year’s Open expects a record 400 players from across the world.

“Already, we have registered players from several countries including neighboring Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania, Zambia, South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Malawi and USA. I can confidently say it is a global tournament,” Matsiko said.

It is the second time that the tournament is happening at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo.

“We are proud to host this prestigious tournament. This is one of the best courses on the continent. The Open will serve as a good opportunity to showcase Uganda as a golf tourism destination to the world. The course is in its finest state ever and we are certain golfers will have a wonderful experience,” Theodor van Rooyen Serena’s golf manager said.

The resort has set special golfers’ accommodation packages at $140 for singles and $160 for doubles every night.

Absa Bank has injected Shs200m in this year’s tournament.

Herbert Olowo, Head of Operations at ABSA, said, “The Open is one of the most prestigious and anticipated tournaments on Uganda’s golf calendar, and as a bank, we are proudly associated. We remain committed to the growth and development of the game in Uganda, which we continue to demonstrate by bolstering the capacities of the local clubs to host impactful tournaments like this and support the talented players that continue to dedicate time and effort to improve their game.”

NBS Sport has come on board as the official broadcast partner.

“We want to take our 10 million viewers across the country to the Open, which we will also use as another opportunity to celebrate the history of golf in Uganda in line with Uganda’s 60 years of independence celebrations,” said Joseph Kigozi, General Manager, NBS Sport.

Registration for the tournament is now accessible through the Uganda Golf Union web portal at www.golf-uganda.com.

Other sponsors are Pepsi, Case Hospital, HK Properties and HTC Hub.

Summary of 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Open schedule

Ladies Open: 6th to 8th October

Seniors Open: 14th to 15th October

Sponsors Par 3 Competition: 19th October

Amateur Open: 19th to 22th October

Pro-Am: 25th October

Professional Open: 26th to 29th October