“I just [find] myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected.”

He said that after everything that has happened during his time hosting the show – including Donald Trump’s presidency and the Covid pandemic – he had decided his “time is up, but in the most beautiful way”.

“I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges, it’s been one of my greatest joys. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time,” he said.

“I realised there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere and doing everything.

“I’m really grateful to a network who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world.

“I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I came in for a tour of what the previous show was, and then the next thing I know I was handed the keys.

“All I can say is thank you very much.”