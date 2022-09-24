Videos posted from Oshnavieh showed large crowds of people marching through city streets with no police presence, while loud explosions could be heard.

Friday also saw pro-regime demonstrations in Tehran and other cities, with those present declaring support for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has been a target of anti-government protesters.

President Ebrahim Raisi spoke at a pro-government event, saying he would not allow the country’s security to be “threatened”.

“We will not allow people’s security to be put at risk under any circumstances,” he said, shortly after returning from the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Stressing that Iran’s “enemies” wanted to exploit the unrest, Mr Raisi said the government would listen to criticism over Ms Amini’s death, but would not be influenced by “rioting”.