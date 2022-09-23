The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola will later today officiate at a send-off ceremony for senior police officers who will be retiring from active service of the force.

The send –off ceremony to be held at the police headquarters at Naguru will see former Police Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye, for Director Special Duties, AIGP Andrew Sorowen and former operations director, AIGP Edward Ochom will be among the senior police officers to be officially retired today.

Contracts not renewed

The three police chiefs’ retirement comes on the backdrop of the refusal by President Museveni to renew their contracts for another two year period.

Initially, the president renewed the contracts for a period of two years but after expiry, the contracts were not renewed again.

If an officer who is 45 years old and above is promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, he resigns from the police and he or she serves on contract.

The contract can be renewed for another three years initially and thereafter for two more years.

President Museveni has in the few years refused to renew contracts for a number of police chiefs and this has seen them retire from the force.

Many say that by refusing to renew the contracts, the president seeks to ensure the old guards leave the force to pave way for young blood to serve the country as Police directors.

On many occasions, President Museveni has been seen as one who has a bone to pick with police that he has on several occasions accused of not implementing his directives.

However, of recent, this seems to have changed and the president is seen to be appreciating the role played by the law and enforcement agency that he says now listens to his advice.