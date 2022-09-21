Kira Municipality legislator Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda yesterday caused laughter in Parliament when he indicated that it is long since he heard from or saw President Museveni.

The opposition legislator said that the president’s absence was making him unsettled and worried as to whether he was in good condition or whether the country needed to dispose of him in favour of another.

“I saw African presidents on a bus attending the Queen’s funeral, President Museveni was missing. He also missed his daughter’s giveaway. I want to know if he’s okay, given his advanced age. You know you people removed the age limit so we have to keep checking on him,” Ssemujju stated.

However, in response, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa asked Ssemujju if he had missed the president in Bunyoro where he launched a radio station and hotel for event’s promoter Balaam Barugahare among other events on Television.

Tayebwa concluded that the legislator was only missing the president and offered to make an appointment for their meeting.

“For the first time Hon Ssemujju is missing President Museveni, I think Hon colleagues what am going to do, I will make an appointment for Hon Ssemujju Nganda with the President,” he said.