The former Boda Boda 2010 patron, Abdallah Kitatta has said he is back on the frontline to ensure that young people in this generation are helped to achieve their dreams more especially by being job creators not job seekers.

Ever since Kitatta was released from the prison, this was his first major public appearance.

He made the remarks while meeting a group of youth in Rubaga division who are engaged in different activities aimed at fighting poverty among the young people.

“The president has invested a lot of money to help in fighting poverty but because he gives the money to people who are not well organized and to those without clear plans on how to use this money, sometimes money is stolen or it is not properly utilized,” he said.

Kitatta said he will traverse the country to mobilise the young people and sensitise them on different government programmes such as Parish Development Model which are meant to fight poverty among Ugandans.

“I have been taking them through how they can grow matooke. If they can plant bananas for example if they can grow 5 acres of bananas it will mean their homes and that of their parents won’t buy food,” he said.

He said that it is high time that young people are guided and shown the right way on how to do things, especially activities that can help them to fight poverty in their households.

“We would have given them hope.The government has a big piece of land, they can be given a square mile so that they can be able to do something on their own, “he suggested.

Kitatta lashed out at some leaders who have been swindling the money that is supposed to help young people.

In 2020, Kitatta and his police bodyguard, Sowali Ngobi were released from prison after the army Court of Appeal reduced the duo’s sentence from 10 to three years. They had been convicted of illegally possessing firearms and military hardware.