There is no way Miss D is staying away from Nyege Nyege. Miss D received emails asking to guide them on which sex styles to try now that people are outdoors.

Sex under the stars, in the woods or even in the tent, is very romantic and connects the two people on a different level.

The potential to get caught can be thrilling if you are into that kind of thing. Nyege Nyege is an outdoor festival, and people are always going to have some.

It is very sad to think that sex is immoral. Every human being is a result of sex. Any other sex that involves immorality has a different name. Rape, defilement and whatever else one doesn’t agree to.

But sex between two people who are attracted to each other. People who consent to have each other. People who have agreed that they want to tear each other apart. That sex is what every adult craves, and there is nothing immoral about it.

Back to the basics of Nyege. You are either going to have sex in the woods, in those small tents, or in the car.

There are special sex styles for those special places. These are very intimate, so you better know the person you are with before you slide in.

Wear the right attire if you are going to have some, whether in the tent or car. There is nothing sexy about freezing. Wear something that will keep you warm but give access to the two organs to meet.

Do not overexpose your body to the cold. Slide your hand in the right places under the covers and access the nyash minus getting naked. This also protects you in case someone accidentally opens your tent. You can have decent cum.

Spooning will provide warmth and easy access. You will feel almost every part of him against your body and when he is hard enough, use your waist to give access to wonderland. This doesn’t need much space. That behind the car seat, the tent will do just fine.

It’s time to try Lotus. As long as there is enough headroom while sitting, then you are good to go. Sit on his lap, cross-legged, and allow him to slide right in.

Make sure you engage in nipple play, neck kissing, etc. This is very intimate and can deepen the already romantic experience.

Kneeling doggy can also work. The problem with doggy is the energy that comes with it. When you bend her over, ensure she is ready enough.

Don’t overthink these things. Just make sure you keep it safe. Please don’t die. It is not a must to get some but if it is to happen, make sure you keep it safe. Protection is a must.

That said, make sure you have fun. The world is already too complex. It doesn’t hurt to let go for a weekend and have a little fun.

Till next time, let’s Nyege Nyege.