After 12 years of conceptualizing, planning, and promoting the biggest music concerts, events, and international festivals, Talent Africa Group will be hosting the first edition of Afropalooza from the 8th – 9th of October at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala, Uganda.

Afropalooza will be a mega celebration of Uganda’s 60 years of Independence and will bring together thousands of Ugandans and tourists from all over the world to Kampala for an epic weekend of arts, culture, food, dance, music, and entertainment. The event will also showcase more than 60 Ugandan entertainers including bands, artists, DJs, comedians, dance troupes, fashion designers, painters, and much more.

Talent Africa held a breakfast press conference at the Sheraton Kampala hotel, hosted by the company’s A&R, Kella Mckenzie on Monday, 12th September to introduce the festival’s partners to the public.

Speaking to the press, NBS’s Brand manager Shafik Nekambuza intimates that “Next Media is a Ugandan-made brand and we’re glad to be able to celebrate the arts and culture as Uganda celebrates 60 years. We’ll use all our platforms to support the Afropalooza festival that we believe is a part of the journey of transforming Uganda.”

Sonia Karamagi Kasagga, Stanbic Bank’s Manager for Customer Relations affirms that “Stanbic’s brand purpose is Uganda is home and as a brand that has lived for more than 116 years, we look forward to celebrating #UgandaAt60 at Afropalooza and showcasing our true heritage.We are proud to partner with Talent Africa to bring Uganda’s vision to life.”

The inaugural edition of Afropalooza will feature a carnival-styled celebration around the theme “#UgandaAt60” which includes the Pearl Of Africa Marketplace for arts and crafts, the Taste of Uganda Food Village, a projection mapping showcase, and the most spectacular display of fireworks ever witnessed in Uganda and interested vendors are called to register for these experiences.

