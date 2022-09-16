The leaders of Teso, Lango, Acholi and Karamoja subregions urged the government to give harsher punishments to any person found guilty of cattle theft.

In a meeting held in Abim district, regional leaders said residents of border districts had abandoned their gardens because cattle raiders continue to rape and kill people.

Leaders also blamed the lawlessness in Karamoja sub region for displacing thousands of people in Teso and Acholi subregions.

The LCV chairperson Kapelebyong district, Akorikin Francis said the current punishments are not deterrent enough compared to the atrocities caused by the cattle rustlers on the victims.

“Our people in the region have lost their cattle and their property is left destroyed, I don’t think the punishments that are given to them are enough,”Akorikin said.

As it stands, the maximum sentence for illegal possession of firearms is 10 years.

Meanwhile, a section of leaders in Karamoja are said to have gone silent on some of the atrocities for fear of retaliation.

Apart from displacing thousands of residents in the border districts, the cattle rustlers are accused of human rights violations.

However the Resident District Commissioner of Agago, Emmanuel Okot said they are making great efforts in securing Karamoja and the neighbouring districts.

“We are trying our level best to make sure this vice of cattle rustling ends as soon as possible and ensure safety in Karamoja and the neighbouring districts,” Okot said.