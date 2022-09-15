China and Uganda have committed to the continued bolstering of ties between the two friendly countries that have been on for 60 years.

Speaking on Thursday, Uganda’s ambassador to China, Oliver Wonekha said that on October 18, 1962, just nine days after Uganda’s independence, both countries established formal diplomatic relations and for the past 60 years, they have moved together through thick and thin.

“China, over the past 60 years has become one of Uganda’s largest sources of Foreign Direct Investment in major sectors that include infrastructure, construction, mining and quarrying, manufacturing and trade.The government of Uganda doesn’t take for granted the role the Chinese government has played in the economic growth of Uganda especially the continued effort to industrialize Uganda and the fight to eradicate poverty by promoting trade; investment; tourism promotion; cultural exchanges; and technology transfer between the two countries and creating an enabling socio-economic environment for businesses to prosper,” Wonekha said.

She noted that President Museveni’s four visits to China, the latest being in 2019 have resulted into the further bolstering of the ties between the two friendly countries.

“In the economic sphere through the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation(FOCAC mechanism), China has assisted Uganda to move faster on the path of transformation and development.”

Amb.Wonekha also mentioned the Kampala- Entebbe Expressway, , Kampala to Entebbe Airport road, Karuma hydropower plant, Isimba dam, Namboole stadium and many other projects that Chinese companies have worked on it Uganda.

“According to statistics by Bank of Uganda as of 2020 trade between the two countries is over $1 billion. Chinese investors have continued to invest in Uganda and currently, a number of industrial parks are being developed by Chinese enterprises.It is my wish we endeavour to further the relationship between the two countries by identifying opportunities that can promote a mutual cooperation for the benefit of our two peoples, especially investments in major key sectors like oil, mining, agro-processing, infrastructure, ICT, housing, and Services.”

The Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Zhang Lizhong said over the last 60 years, both countries have made tremendous achievements together.

“History attests that our solidarity and friendship weathered through fluctuation and challenges of the times, with both countries supporting each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, supporting one another on issues concerning our respective core interests and major concerns, in the face of the various forms of hegemonic and bullying practices,” Lizhong said.

“Every time I reflect on the history of China-Uganda diplomatic relations, I have always been inspired by the brotherhood nurtured by our statesmen and peoples generation after generation. I am happy to say that today our bilateral relations are at their best in history. I call upon all fields of Uganda and China to forge ahead to fulfill consensus of both our national leaders and work hand in hand to open a new chapter of friendship, cooperation and brotherhood in the next six decades and more.”

Uganda and China will this year celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties under the theme; 60 years of strategic friendship and cooperation between Uganda and China towards a shared future in a new era.”