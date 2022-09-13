MTN Uganda has congratulated the Omukamaof Tooro, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV upon his 27th coronation anniversary.

Speaking at the coronation anniversary celebrations held at the King’s palace in Fort Portal, MTN’s Acting CEO Andrew Bugembe expressed his gratitude to the Omukama for championing development in his kingdom through among others, projects the Obukama jointly executes with MTN.

“We are honoured that through the partnership with the Obukama of Tooro, “MTN has and continues to have the opportunity of engaging with communities in areas of strengthening cultural ties, improving health services and participating in sports – all of which are a strong force in fostering cohesion and development across the kingdom,” he said.

Bugembe paid tribute to the King for personally engaging in the initiatives MTN has undertaken together with the Kingdom.He said MTN seeks to work with institutions like the Obukama to make markable interventions that will in time contribute to the transformation of communities.

MTN in partnership with Tooro kingdom have over the years worked together to execute several initiatives for the benefit of the communities in Tooro. Most recently, the two institutions concluded the “Obugali Bwa Masaza” bicycle races competition between the counties that make up Tooro.

Tooro kingdom’s Prime Minister Stephen Kiyingi applauded MTN for their willingness to create partnerships that support communities.

“I would like to recognise MTN Uganda for their efforts in improving the socio-cultural well-being of the people of Tooro through various health, education, and sports initiatives. I look forward to sustaining the momentum built over the years,” he committed.

The MTN-sponsored bicycle races “Obugali Bwa Masaza” were successfully concluded last week with His Royal Highness King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV taking part in the finale. The races were held as a precursor to the 27th coronation anniversary celebrations. In 2020, MTN reached out to the community with a donation of 80 hospital beds and the refurbishment of Kijuura Health Centre III in Fort Portal. This initiative has greatly improved access to maternal health services in the area.