dfcu Bank has announced the appointment of three members on its senior management team.

The new appointments have seen Susan Sharon Kabedha appointed head of Human Capital, Peter Mugenyi head of Data Analytics and Andrew Katende as head of Business Technology.

According to the statement by the bank, Kabedha will be responsible for the implementation of the bank’s human capital strategy

In this role, she will be driving a high-performance culture, talent management and succession planning, employee engagement, learning and development, employee relations, and employee wellbeing.

Kabedha joins dfcu from Stanbic bank where she brings a wealth of knowledge from a rich career spanning over 20 years.

She also worked in the insurance industry starting at Minet Uganda and later at CIC insurance group as the Human Resource Manager.

Andrew Katende, as head of Business Technology, he will be responsible for overseeing the bank’s information technology operations and infrastructure.

He will have a direct responsibility for developing and establishing IT policies and systems that will support the bank’s business strategies.

Katende brings to the bank a wealth of experience in information technology spanning over 17 years.

He has served at the Senior Management level for over 10 years in the telecommunication industry.

Most recently, Katende served as the Head of Operations at Ericsson Uganda looking after Ericsson’s operations in Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, Zambia, Madagascar, and Malawi.

On the other hand, Mugenyi, as head of Data Analytics, will be responsible for providing execution of enterprise data frameworks consistent with dfcu’s goals and objectives.

He will oversee the development, implementation, and management of financial and data science models to aid in value-mining, identifying new opportunities, and deriving meaningful insights to aid in decision making.

A data science creative and practitioner, Mugenyi brings a wealth of experience in Data Analytics spanning over 7 years from the Financial Services and Pension sectors.