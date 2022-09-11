On Friday, Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Francis Zaake made headlines when he threw away an envelope containing Shs 10 million from the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among during his wedding reception.

According to those that attended the wedding, the money was delivered by Ndorwa East MP, Wilfred Niwagaba.

Zaake had invited Among to his wedding but she did not make it.

The incident that has divided opinion.

The former mobilisation secretary of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Ingrid Turinawe, condemned Zaake’s action saying it was uncalled for as a leader.

“Let’s be honest, if I don’t want you at my function, I don’t invite you. If I invite you, when you turn up, I don’t chase you away. Zaake Francis throwing away a gift from your own invited guest Anita Among is total backwardness and self-embarrassment,” she said.

A journalist who attended the wedding reception told Nile Post that what Zaake did was uncalled for.

“Whether the speaker was invited or not, what Hon Zaake did should be condemned. It was totally uncalled for, especially him being the groom of the day. He should have rejected that money in an honourable way,” one of the journalists who attended the wedding told the Nile Post.

But Prof Ogenga Latigo, the former Leader of Opposition wondered by the speaker’s invitation letter to Zaake’s wedding was leaked to the public.

He said when Parliament had “real speakers and real leaders”, such a letter would never find its way to the public domain.

“If one wants to judge [Zaake’s action], use a solid yardstick. As a trained and accomplished scientist, I always seek to understand. That is how knowledge is built, solutions are developed, and challenges are addressed/resolved. Mere criticism has no value in advancing societies,” he said.

Initially, the celebrations went on well as music, dance, drinks, and food flooded the place to create a memorable day for the Zaake.

That, however, was short-lived when it was time for speeches and handing over gifts when the politician received the speaker’s contribution and threw it on the floor, leaving some of his guests in shock.

The money was later picked up by his father. According to eyewitnesses, he attempted to make a short speech thereafter, however he was not allowed by the masters of ceremonies.

Zaake and Bridget Namirembe have been together for over eight years, and they have two children together.