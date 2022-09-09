Parliament yesterday passed the long awaited controversial Computer Misuse Amendment Bill 2022 that prohibits hate speech and makes it criminal to degrade another person, tribe, ethnicity, religion or gender.

The widely criticised amendment was tabled by Kampala Central MP, Muhammad Nsereko who maintained that it was important for the regulation of social media.

The bill make it criminal to share photos of minors or any person on social media without their express permission.

Mawogola South Legislator Gorreth Namugga however presented a minority report opposing the majority report that was tabled by the ICT Committee chairperson Moses Magogo

Parliament also passed clause three of the bill that prohibits the sending, sharing or transmitting of any information about or relating to a child through computer unless the person obtains consent of the child’s parent, guardian or any other person having authority on behalf of the child.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee however after examining the the case between journalist Charles Onyango Obbo and Attorney general, recommended that clause six should be amended to remove reference to the criminalisation of sharing misleading information

Magogo said that the amendments are intended to punish those who misuse social media to tarnish other people’s image.

However the clause seeking to restrict leaders or public officers who commit any offence under the Computer Misuse Act from holding any public office for a period of 10 years was deleted.

Kampala Central MP, Muhammed Nsereko, who proposed the amendments, was conspicuously absent.