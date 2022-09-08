Ride-hailing app, SafeBoda has launched a car-hailing service, SafeCar. The company is bringing its expertise in the boda industry to revolutionize Uganda and Nigeria’s car and taxi industries. They believe that the future of urban transportation is about community, supporting drivers to make more money, enhancing their welfare and giving customers a convenient, world-class cashless experience.

Rapa Ricky Thomson, the SafeBoda co-founder and director, commented about the launch: “We’re very excited to launch SafeCar in our Super App with a safer, more convenient solution than what is offered in the market. We’ve talked to drivers and passengers, tested our product, and we are going to change transportation in Uganda forever. We are going completely cashless.”

All SafeCar trips will be cashless. Customers will use the SafeBoda Wallet to pay for a trip conveniently. Users can deposit in their wallet via Mobile Money, Agents or by giving cash to the driver! Customers also earn interest on any balance they have on their SafeBoda wallet via the Savings product.

SafeBoda currently has a community of over 27,000 motorbike drivers that transport customers within the Kampala Metropolitan region. Adding the car and taxi driver community will see the overall community grow as many join the company’s mission. As Ricky Rapa Thomson adds, “Car drivers have the same needs as boda boda drivers and SafeBoda can provide a great livelihood for all. Our drivers will be happy and make more money with SafeBoda. We are in the business of making communities thrive, and our car drivers will now join us!”.

Moses Musinguzi, aka Moses Namba emu, SafeBoda’s very first driver and currently a Senior Operations Manager, says, “SafeBoda has always cared for its driver community, and I am a testimony of this, having been part of the journey from the start. The launch of cars is another opportunity for the community to grow and thrive. The onboarding process is smooth and friendly, in addition to the numerous benefits of being a SafeCar driver. We offer in-person support instead of online because we understand that human interaction is better, and we are offering balanced prices while leveraging our 1 million customers.”