NBS Television, a company of Next Media Services and its partners have launched the UG Economic Forum to shed light on Uganda’s economic prospects for the financial year 2022/23.

The forum will air on NBS TV from September 5th to 9th with the theme: What Lies Ahead For Uganda’s Economy in the Fiscal Year 2022/2023.

According to the organisers, the forum will bring together key stakeholders from the private sector, innovators, government, civil society, academia, and the media for a constructive discussion of the impact of Covid-19.

The forum will also go into greater detail about what lies ahead (opportunities and challenges) for Uganda’s economy.

Speaking at the televised launch on Thursday, Joe Kigozi, the Head of Strategy at Next Media Services, stated that as a broadcaster, Next Media is creating a platform of this nature rather than positioning itself as an economic expert.

“This will be an annual forum that will address various issues.” We are investing our resources as next media services to ensure that all Ugandans are aware of what is going on. “We are delighted to be the platform that will anchor this discussion, and we look forward to your participation,” he said.

Nile Breweries Limited’s legal and corporate affairs director, Onapito Ekomoloit, stated that their dream is to create a future with more cheers.

“The country is depressed right now,” he said, “and we see this forum as a spirit-lifting opportunity,” he said.

According to Dr. Patrick Birungi, the executive director of Uganda Development Corporation the forum will focus on issues that are very close to their hearts.

He stated that their primary mission is to promote and support economic development in the country, which is exactly what the UG economic forum is here to do.

“We are here to contribute to the recovery process and to provide the strong policy direction that this country requires to move forward,” he said.

According to URA spokesperson Ibrahim Bbosa, the discussion will help Ugandans understand that if people paid their taxes in time, the situation will be better.