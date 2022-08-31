The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has threatened to start writing warning letters to legislators who continuously abscond from Parliament.

In a terse statement yesterday, Among said it is “embarrassing and unfortunate to see that some legislators neither attend parliamentary sitting nor do they attend committee sittings.”

Such legislators according to speaker are neither present in their constituencies of representation.

She said she is going to start issuing warning letters to legislators who skip the House.

Among also directed all legislators to start clocking in and out on the biometric system of Parliament and implored committee chairpersons to start registering all legislators that attend sittings.

Some MPs said the speaker’s move was ill advised while others welcomed it.

Meanwhile Among disclosed to the House that all candidates vying for the East African Legislative Assembly will be vetted by a special committee that is soon to be instituted.