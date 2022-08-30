Following an outbreak of between M23 rebels and DRC troops, thousands of refugees have fled into the neighbouring Uganda border town of Bunagana.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson told journalists some of the refugees had declined to go to gazzetted camps, compromising national security.

“On the weekend we had a task as Uganda Police when there was a fight between the M23 rebels, the government of our neighbours to the west, the Democratic republic of Congo who forced people over 500 in number to come and occupy part of our land in Uganda,” Enanga said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enanga said they were also monitoring reports of an ebola outbreak in DR Congo.

With over million refugees scattered in different resettlements around the country, Uganda is one of the countries with the highest number of refugees in the world. Many of these come from neighbouring countries like DR. Congo, South Sudan, Rwanda,Burundi and Somalia.