There are people in your life you will never see with a man or woman. Their love life is the biggest secret, or they have made people believe that they are whores.

Year in and year out, they are never clear about who they are really seeing. They have so many people around them that you can never place the one.

Their WhatsApp statutes are so confusing that you will never know if to shoot your shot or just let them be. You have decided to believe that they are the biggest whores in the world.

People in relationships have fought about things like being on their lover’s social media. It is a big war out there. They want to have you in the sheets and also want the world to know that it is them for you.

Some women love marking. And being marked. They live to show off. They want to own the man in the sheets and out in the world. They will even get a man’s phone and post themselves on his socials.

Then there are those that will never accept or deny that there is a man in their lives. They talk a big game. They’re always around men. They are touchy, but you can never place the person chewing them. People fear these women.

It is so hard for some people to shoot their shot until they are sure no one is touching the beans.

Mysterious women are the sexiest creatures alive. Women in whose life you can’t place a man. She will treat all the men around her the same way that you will always wonder if all of them are hitting or none is.

Someone is definitely chewing, but you might run mad trying to figure out who. Their social media will be as confusing as their conversations.

Then there is the other gender. There are men that will never be linked to any woman or are linked to all the women. You will never know if they are chewing, want to chew or chewed.

These men don’t even necessarily hang around women that much, or there are women in their space all the time. They are either cut away from the world or serve themselves to the world.

These men are not about to claim any of these women. They will even have a ring on their finger, but they will never accept whether it is the official one or whether the person that put it there is still around or walked away.

These men will flirt as much as they think and breathe. They will not lead you on, but you will fall for them because of their mystery. These men are every woman’s bestie.

Mystery doesn’t make anyone a whore. The only way some relationships survive is by keeping them away from people. People spoil nice things. They are always waiting for the bad part to come out.

But then again, he could make you his DP on every social media and still cheat. Some women will always want a man that belongs to someone else. They love the thrill that comes with stealing.

Choose your lover and keep them away from people. People know that someone is chewing you. They don’t have to put a name and face to it. It is none of their business.

Till next, eat, osilike.