The Uganda Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan has successfully coordinated the African State Parties meeting with the top leadership of the International Criminal Court(ICC) over the current trial of some former Sudanese leaders cited in Darfur massacres.

Currently, the ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan and his deputy, Nazhat Shameem Khan are in Khartoum, Sudan pursuing the United Nations Security Council referred case of Ali Kushyab who is undergoing trial by the Court for International Crimes Committed in Darfur between 2003 – 2004 and has continued to date.

The United Nations Security Council referred the Darfur case to the ICC in 2005.

The ICC chief prosecutor is said to have chosen to work with Uganda in convening this consultative briefing meeting because of Uganda’s good relations with the court with the East African country being the first State Party to refer their case of the LRA’s Dominic Ongwen and other rebel leaders to ICC.

Ongwen was convicted and sentenced by the ICC and has since appealed against the judgement.

Ali Kushayb is charged together with four others including former President Omar al Bashir, former Defense Minister, Abdel Rheem Mohammed Hussain, former Minister of State for Interior, Ahmed Harun who are all under custody in Sudan and former Interior Minister, Abdallah Banda Abakarer Nourain who is at large and believed to have joined the fighters loyal to Gen Khalifa in Libya.

The prosecutor is seeking support and cooperation from Sudan and that of the Africa State Parties in ensuring effective execution of their work in this regard while seeking a stronger working relationship and corporations with Africa Union member states.

During the consultative meeting, the prosecutor expressed his desire to see countries develop internal domestic capacities that can enable dispensing justice on international crimes with Uganda, Rwanda and South Africa cited as good examples.

“Today I participated in an Africa State Parties meeting with ICC Prosecutor, Karim Khan and his Deputy, Nazhat Shameem Khan at Khartoum. The prosecutor is in Sudan pursuing UNSC referred for International Crimes Committed in Darfur in 2003/04 to date. He appreciated Uganda,” Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador and acting in charge Uganda Mission to Khartoum, Sudan, Ambassador Dickson Ogwang said.

Karim Khan appreciated Uganda’s interventions underscoring the importance of strengthening governance with functional rule of Law and working institutions including law and order, security and defence mechanism to protect lives and properties of the vulnerable people who care less about politics as this is important even as we address international crimes in fragile countries like the Sudan.