Kitojo Integrated Development Action (KIDA) a KIDA is a Non-Governmental Organization located in at Kabarole district in the Rwenzori sub region has rolled out a community based insurance scheme for communities in the area.

Speaking during the launch of their five year strategic plan at Serena Hotel in Kampala, the founder and Executive Director of KIDA, Rev Canon Ezra Musobozi said the NGO currently serving communities of Ruteete and Kasenda Sub counties in Kabarole district and Kiyombya and Buheesi Sub counties in Bunyangabu District has rolled out the insurance scheme to come to the help of poor families access health services.

“We want to build the capacity of our community based insurance scheme to be able to provide an avenue to provide an avenue for low income earners in rural areas to pool resources together so as to access quality health services as and when they are needed as we wait for the national health insurance scheme to be rolled out,” Rev Canon Musobozi said.

“We think as we wait for government to come up with its health insurance scheme, ours will in the meantime enable people pool resources to access health services as and when they need them.”

Explaining the insurance scheme, Rev Can Musobozi said members have to be in groups and a family of four pays shs24000 for a period to take them through a period of three months.

He noted that so far, 1000 members have registered for the scheme but noted this number is still small to enable them enjoy the benefits of pooling resources.

“The insurance scheme gives up to around shs100,000 per person in the quarter for either outpatient or inpatient .Each time a member comes to the facility for an outpatient service, they have to make a small cash payment of shs5000 and if admitted in the hospital ward for any amount of time, they pay only shs30,000 as co-payment.”

He said the insurance scheme has a starting threshold of four but can go up to as many as a family can pay premium for.

Rev Canon Musobozi however noted that there are still challenges of small number of members who have subscribed to the insurance scheme.

“The number is still small and can’t be sustainable. We are looking at expanding to around 10,000 people but currently we are struggling to sustain the insurance scheme of the small numbers. People are not up to the concept of insurance and ask how they benefit if they fall sick.”

Five year plan

Speaking about the shs11.6 billion five year strategic plan, the KIDA Executive Director explained that they are focusing on health as the key area to help improve their capacity in provision of health services.

He noted that the NGO that started in 1999 will be looking at purchasing a radiology unit and x-ray machine to cost shs850 million to be installed at KIDA hospital as well as a shs250 million ambulance among other items .

At the launch of the five year strategic plan on Thursday, KIDA also launched fundraising activities to fund the shs11.6 billion plan.

Speaking during the launch, the State Minister for Primary Education, Moricu Kaducu who represented the First Lady Janet Museveni hailed KIDA for its efforts in ensuring they give a lifeline to communities.

“I thank KIDA for having programs complementing the already existing government programs in the country and this strategic plan clearly outlines the strategy KIDA will use in realization of its mandate in the next five years and I am quite impressed by the ideas put together in the plan,” Mrs Museveni said.

She hailed KIDA for its efforts to help communities in Rwenzori sub-region access basic education and health care services among others to improve their livelihoods.

“Throughout the years, KIDA has developed into a vital grassroot community organization for the local people. I applaud you for providing opportunities for training in employable skills through vocational training programs.”