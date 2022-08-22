As I ruminate about life and the choices we all make, this drop of wisdom from Jim Rohn comes to mind, “All good men and women must take responsibility to create legacies that will take the next generation to a level we could only imagine.

1995 was the year of Jonah Lomu, the first true Rugby superstar playing for the New Zealand Team, the All Blacks. Blessed with immense size and blistering speed, Lomu inspired many kids around the world to dream big.

One year later, the Black Pirates Rugby Club was born, and down in Western Uganda, in Ntare School, a strapping young man set out to play the game, in true Lomu-esque style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whereas many tried to emulate the great New Zealand wing, none was better suited than Henry Rujumba.

Before long, he was known as the Ugandan ‘Lomu’, down to the trademark Mohawk haircut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry, like Lomu, was blindingly quick for a big guy. Over 6ft tall, and with a larger than life presence, he was part of a cohort from Ntare that included current URU president (Godwin Kayangwe), Ex-Uganda Cranes Prop and current National Team Coach (Fred Mudoola) and the Director of Rugby at BPRFC and Backline National Team (Robert ‘Bobby’ Musinguzi).

Henry joined Black Pirates RFC in 1998, in his senior six vacation, and went on to feature for the national Rugby Cranes 15s and 7s sides a year later.

Renowned for his bone crushing hits, and deceptive pace, he loved to take on the biggest most threatening player of the opposite team.

Henry transformed every team he played for, with his vibrant yet gentle personality, he led with his actions, on and off the pitch, and like his rugby icon, inspired many to dream big!

Rujumba suddenly collapsed and died in January 2015. He died at Kampala University campus where he lectured. His sudden death shocked the rugby fraternity and in his memory they started a series of 7s circuits, which rotate

This year, the Stanbic Black Pirates will host the 6th edition of the Henry Rujumba Seven’s circuit at their home ground (King’s Park Arena in Bweyogerere).

The tournament will take place between the 3th and 4th of September 2022.

2021 edition

During the past edition, the organizers set out to host a different kind of tournament, one where the corporates big shots who’ve supported the game of rugby get toasted, where the youthful trendy followers of the sport get to enjoy two days of high intensity rugby, an event where people simply come to have a good time.

The event ticked all the boxes. Stanbic bank, sponsors of the host club The Stanbic Balck Pirates, pulled out all the stops, with an exclusive VIP experience graced by the boss lady herself CEO Anne Juuko!

The on pitch action kept the fans on the edge of their seats from day one, and with the hosts playing the series leaders in the final on day two, there could only be one outcome.

The family of Rujumba was in attendance as was another late rugby great, Robert Seguya, who passed away a couple of months later.

From a Black Pirate