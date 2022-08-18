Uganda Airlines CEO Jenifer Bamuturaki has been handed over to Parliament police as investigations into rot at the national airline continue.

The Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) directed that Bamuturaki and former CEO Ephraim Bagenda be turned over to parliament police for questioning.

According to COCASE Chairperson Joel Ssenyonyi, the committee found conflicts of interest and inconsistencies in both of their statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uganda Airlines CEO shocked COSASE again on Thursday when she stated that she graduated from Makerere University in 1994 with a degree in Social Works and Social Administration (SWASA) but has never received her academic transcript 28 years later.

Bamuturaki, who insists she is qualified for the top national airline position, also claims she misplaced her UCE result slip and no longer has it.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the job description, the Director Commercial at Uganda Airlines should have a degree in Business Administration or B. Commerce, but the current holder only has IATA certificates, and most of the studies are still ongoing.

MPs were also concerned about Jenifer Bamuturaki’s name change. She changed her name to Jenifer Arnold Lenkai in 2017, but she still goes by Jennifer Musiime Bamuturaki.

She claims that she did not complete the process of changing her name because she changed her mind.