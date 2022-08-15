The permanent secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Ramadhan Ggoobi, has expressed determination to advance the conversation on transforming the coffee sector with the aim of capturing the value and increasing the productivity of coffee in the country.

Ggoobi made the remarks following his visit to Coffee City in Ntinda over the weekend to appreciate the work of Nelson Tugume, who has promoted Uganda’s coffee production (innovations), value addition, marketing and consumption internationally. Tugume is the chief executive officer of Inspire Africa.

His visit to Coffee City was aimed at getting firsthand information from private sector players who are making a contribution to the development of the coffee sector.

“As the ministry of Finance, our main policy is to involve every Uganda in the economic development of the country and I came to this coffee city in Ntinda because of its story. The story of inspiring Africa to drink coffee and add value to the coffee which we produce so that the sector can be able to prosper and contribute to the development of the country “he said.

He applauded their contribution to the coffee sector and pledged to continue engaging them with other stakeholders in the coffee sector to address the issues affecting the sector including research & development, support to local coffee investors and promoting local coffee consumption.

Ggoobi explained that bringing together all stakeholders in the sector to work towards transforming the coffee sector is the ultimate goal.