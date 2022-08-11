The state has presented more evidence pinning legislators Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West and Kawempe North’s Muhammad Ssegirinya on Masaka murders.

On Thursday, when the case came up for further pre-trial hearing at the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kololo, state prosecutors led by Lino Anguzu, an Assistant DPP and Richard Birivumbuka, a chief State Attorney told court that they have disclosed more evidence in form of witnesses statements to the defence lawyers.

“We have done an additional disclosure of evidence of 19 witness statements to the defence lawyers,”Anguzo told court.

This was further confirmed by the defence lawyers led Caleb Alaka, Sam Muyizzi, Wilbert Muhereza and Geoffrey Turyamusiima who spoke on behalf of the other team members.

Earlier, the state had also presented evidence in form of post mortem reports, medical examination reports, physical evidence, sketch maps and forensic evidence to pin the two legislators and their co-accused on the Masaka murders.

Witness protection

The state has also filed an application in which it seeks to have some of the witnesses to pin Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana and their accused protected during the trial.

“We filed an application for witness protection. We filed it ex-parte and seek court to fix it for hearing,” Anguzu told court.

He told court that since the application has confidential information, it was filed ex-parte.

The trial judge, Lady Justice Elizabeth Jane Alividza said this would be fixed for hearing soon before the next court session.

Defence lawyers

The defence lawyers on the other side informed court that they intend to apply for bail for Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana but also asked that Jude Muwonge, one of the accused is acquitted since he is not part of the indictment in court because he was never committed for trial.

In response, the state through Assistant DPP Lino Anguzu said he would respond to the same the next time court sits.

Lady Justice Lady Alividza adjourned the case to September, 1, 2022 for pre-trial to continue.

The case

Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana are accused alongside five others including Mike Sserwadda, Jude Muwonge, Bull Wamala, John Mugerwa and Jackson Kanyike.

They are accused of murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism stemming from the 2021 spate of killings in Masaka and Lwengo districts of Greater Masaka region.

In the wave of murders, unknown assailants using machetes killed 20 people in the area.