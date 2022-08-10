At least ten students of Swangz Creative Academy have today, Wednesday graduated in audio and Live broadcast production.

The students that have graduated were the selected few from the many that applied during the school’s first June intake and the semester.

The graduates have been extensively trained with practical skills and lessons from top production professionals and also awarded certificates after completing the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

The certificates are from the Directorate of Industrial Training under the Ministry of Education.

According Swangz Avenue, the academy model is 80% practical and gave these students an opportunity to work on top real market assignments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We saw them work on the recently concluded MTN Momo Waaka campaign, Guinness Bright house event at Motiv and the Live broadcast students were part of the recently held Azawi concert,” Swangz Avenue said.

During the course of five weeks, the graduates learned an array of skills including music production, video editing among others but also got a mentorship session from the legendary Benon Mugumbya and Swangz Avenue CEO Julius Kyazze.

They also got an opportunity to work with experienced music producers and video directors which gave them an opportunity to network with respected creative in the lifestyle and entertainment industry.

“The Swangz Creative Academy seeks to skill students who are passionate about developing a career within the creative arts industry. The academy offers courses in audio production, cinematography, digital video editing, live broadcast, script writing, and film production. All courses employ an 80% hands-on teaching technique with the rest being theoretical assessments with a question and answer format,” Swangz Avenue said.

The next intake is set for August, 22 while registration is currently ongoing.