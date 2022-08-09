The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has finished its campaign in Bukimbiri Constituency by “fishing” the National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Joshua Mutabaazi and his group.

Mutabaazi was nominated as the NUP’s flag bearer for the Bukimbiri by-election last week, but he dropped out a few days later to join the FDC’s James Owebeyi.

After being greeted by the NRM team led by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Mutabaazi immediately took the podium at Nkuringo town council and began campaigning for the NRM’s Eddie Kwizera.

Mutabaazi stated that he was disappointed with the NUP leadership in Kampala, who did not bother to motivate him, and that he discovered that the party has no future.

“As a result, I urge you to vote for NRM’s Kwizera, a man who is hardworking and ready to push forward the government’s development programmes rather than decampaigning them,” the now former NUP man said.

“Madam Prime Minister, I am not alone; I have a group of people behind me who are eager to serve the NRM,” he added.

The now former NUP man was welcomed by the NRM party’s Secretary General, Richard Tawdwong, who cautioned him to follow proper procedures by registering and becoming a full fledged member of the NRM.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has urged all opposition members not to waste their time in ineffective parties. Nabbanja also promised to meet with the NUP party structures in Kisoro because NRM welcomes all.

“NRM party welcomes everyone, please be free if you feel that you are not contended where you are we are ready to recieve you,” Nabbanja said.

In her remarks while receiving Mutabaazi, Vice President Jessica Alupo commended the people of Kisoro for their calmness during the campaigns and urged them to keep that spirit going until the elections were over.