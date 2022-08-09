Muslims across the country have mourned the death of Sheikh Ibrahim Nkangi, the former Kadhi of West Buganda and a senior advisor in the office of the mufti of Uganda who died on Tuesday morning.

Nkangi passed away at the age of 96 from Platinum Hospital in Kampala.

Muslims from different factions applauded and appreciated the role played by Nkangi in the propagation of Islam in Uganda.

The Mufti of Uganda Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje said the Muslim community have lost a great pillar.

“I have learnt with deep regret the passing on of Sheikh Ibrahim Nkangi, the former Kadhi of West Buganda and a senior advisor in the office of the Mufti, “he said.

He said Nkangi was a dedicated and principled man who served his faith right from his youthful age and stood firmly behind UMSC from its inception in 1972 to date.

Nkangi will be buried todat at Kaliti in Wakiso.