Two primary school teachers are in custody over allegedly conning a group of youth of over five million shillings in and around Karuma town.

The suspects identified as Cissy Akello and Moses Ogweng, both teachers at Agong Primary School, are being held at Kamdini police station in Oyam district.

They were apprehended from Atapara on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of North Kyoga police region Patrick Jimmy Okema said their arrest followed a report by one Jasper Okello who claimed that he was conned Shs 400,000 by the suspects.

“The suspects promised to recruit him into Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) which never materialised,” Okema said.

He said that by the time of this arrest, the duo had been reported by more than 12 other youths with a similar accusation.

The suspects were tracked and arrested and are currently detained at Kamdini police station.

Investigations have so far led to recovery of twelve different academic copies of certificates believed to belong to the victims.

Okema said that the victims have all recorded statements which further pin the suspects at Kamdini police station.

“We appeal to members of the public to always follow the rightful procedures when seeking recruitment into any institution. Let’s avoid shortcuts as such opportunists are always waiting for their next victim,” said Okema.