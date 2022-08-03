Uganda’s world champion in 10,000m, Joshua Cheptegei has revealed that he did not feature at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, due to body fatigue.

Cheptegei recently won 10,000m title in Oregon and was expected to defend his titles at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham but decided not to participate.

In his letter dated July 28, addressed to the president, Uganda Athletics Federation, Cheptegei explained that his absence at the games is due to his stretched feat to defend his titles at last month’s world championships in Oregon.

The Olympic champion explained that his body was exhausted and needed to rest to be fresh for the forthcoming championships.

“Since the 10,000m, gold achievement at the worlds, my body has demanded and requires some rest and recovery if I am to embark on future prospects and plans including the World Cross Country Championships early next year and World Championships in Athletics again later in the summer next year,” Cheptegei noted.

He explained that whereas he would have loved to defend his titles in Birmingham especially at the 5000m event, he endured an illness which he says affected his training program.

The 25-year old says this drew him into a decision to withdraw from the games so as not to aggravate the illness.

Despite his absence at the games, Jacob Kiplimo stepped in his shoes, delivering a tactical masterclass to win gold in the men’s 10,000m in Birmingham, last night.

Kiplimo won the race in a time of 27:09:19, beating Kenyan rivals Ebenyo and Kandie who scooped silver and bronze respectively.

By winning last night’s race, not only did Kiplimo win Uganda’s second gold medal at the ongoing games, but also broke Cheptegei’s record in 10,000m.