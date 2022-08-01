The government through the Ministry of Education has issued a ban on all manner of concerts that involve secular music and dancing as well as those entertainment concerts that involve artistes.

These, according to the government are derailing students from the agenda of constructive co-curricular activities to moral and cultural degradation, which is completely unacceptable.

The decision by government is informed by a video that circulated last month involving female students who were lap-dancing and erotically twirling atop their male counterparts in a semi-lit school bus which ironically was hired for a study tour.

The government now insists that co-curricular activities shall either be sports and games or debate clubs and the likes.

“If schools need to entertain themselves, then they can engage in acting plays or arrange concerts. However, inviting singers who dance erotic dances, naked in the schools in the guise of co-curricular activities must be forbidden henceforth,” a statement from the Ministry of Education reads in part.

The statement adds that a senior management meeting was held and a decision was reached to issue guidelines on the nature of co-curricular activities for both private and government schools.

“In the meantime, therefore, head teachers and principals of both primary and secondary schools are cautioned not to hire or allow any of these artists to perform in schools. Failure to comply will lead to school managers being personally held responsible and disciplinary measures charged against them,” the statement continues.

The statement also follows previous situations involving Female singer Winfred Nakanwagi alias Winnie Nwagi who while performing to students of St Mary’s College Kisubi in 2019 allowed the students rub-dub her and her queen dancers.

The crew that was dressed in tiny shorts sent a wave of strange excitement amongst the male students, bringing scorn on themselves and the school at large.

Nwagi would later apologise publicly.