The Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF, Gen Wilson Mbadi has warned the newly appointed chairman of the General Court Martial, Brig Robert Freeman Mugabe of an uphill tasking awaiting him in his new position.

“To the coming chairman, the task is enormous but doable as your predecessor has done. Work as a team to achieve the objective of instilling discipline among the members of the force because it makes us different from other forces that have been here. When in doubt always consult the outgoing chairman,” Gen Mbadi said.

The CDF was on Monday speaking during the handover ceremony of office by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti to the new army court boss.

Gen Mbadi applauded President Museveni as the commander in chief of the UPDF for having worked hard to revolutionaries the military and its system in Uganda, a process he said has made the current Ugandan army distinct from others.

He therefore asked the new General Court Martial chairman to live to the expectation of the appointing authority.

“The General Court Martial plays an important role in the administration of justice and instilling discipline in our forces because it makes all of us recognize the consequences of deviating from the right path of the law or code of conduct. The cardinal vision of court martial is to instill discipline in the army a factor that has made UPDF a unique force,” CDF Mbadi said.

“Equally in order to strengthen rule of law, to protect human rights and freedoms and enhancement and maintain public confidence in our military justice system, it is imperative for us both at individual and institutional level to respect and honour the judicial office as per mandate of courts.”

Case backlog

The Chief of Defence Forces told the new army court boss that there is a big case backlog that he said needs to be disposed of as he assumes office.

“You must expeditiously dispense justice but there are also cases which have taken long that you need to tackle. You have to grant adequate remedies to victims of wrongs.”

Gen Mbadi in equal measures applauded Lt Gen Andrew Gutti for not letting the appointing authority and the UPDF down during his tenure as army court boss.

“Thank you for the dedication exhibited during your service .The appointing authority appointed you six times and that shows trust and confidence that he had in you. You have handled many cases of high profile and came to their logical conclusion. Thank you for the good job.”

Speaking at the same function, the new army court boss, Brig Robert Freeman Mugabe reasoned with the CDF of the uphill task he faces in the new position but said he will do his best to perform to the expectation of the appointing authority.

“I thank my predecessor for the dedicated service for the past six years. You had many competing tasks but overcame all of them. The shoes I am taking up are a big size to fit in suddenly but will do the best within my ability to live to aspirations of the appointing authority,” Brig Mugabe said.

He however noted that he will always try to consult his predecessor as he continues to learn on the job.

“I appeal to my predecessor to always withstand my consultation. You(Lt Gen Gutti) now assume another silent appointment as a consultant and expect you to guide me.”

Brig Mugabe also asked his other court members to ensure they work as a team while carrying out their duties in dispensing justice but also tasked the army investigators to always expedite investigations that will ensure cases are disposed of in record time as this will help reduce case backlog.

The law

The UPDF Act 2005 provides that the General Court Martial shall consist of a chairman who shall not be below the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel, senior officers, junior officers, a political commissar and a non -commissioned officer and these members are appointed by the High Command for a period of one year.