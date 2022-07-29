Government has reported that it received 358.6 billion shillings from dairy exports in the financial year 2020–2021, a sign that the industry has expanded rapidly over the years and that consumers both domestically and abroad are increasingly interested in its goods.

This was revealed by Michael Kansiime, the executive director of the Dairy Development Authority (DDA) in a press briefing where he updated the country on the general overview of the dairy sector.

“Our attention has been drawn to some reports that some of our milk on the market is unsafe and that the existing dairy sector supervision is inadequate, I would like to respond that it is wrong,” Kansiime said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding that “Uganda dairy sector has grown exponentially over the years and its products continue to gain increased demand within and beyond.”

According to him, the sector has continued to register increased milk production over the last four years, the highest being 2021 in which 2.81 billion litres were produced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The milk utilisation reports indicate that out of 2.8 billion litres of milk produced, 80% is marketed at the farm, unprocessed and also in outlets.

From the report, 34% of the marketed milk is processed into various milk and milk products including pasteurised milk, yogurt, UHT milk cream, ice cream, butter, ghee, cheese, milk powder, whey powder and butter oil.

The dairy development authority also said that milk collection and bulking has also improved tremendously including transportation and milk processing.

In regards to export, the executive director told journalists that the sector’s foreign earnings have also improved over the last four years and it collected 358 billion shillings in tax revenue.

“Our key export market is comprised mainly of EAC regional countries, COMESA, SADC, Malaysia, India, USA, Japan, Oman, UAE, Nepal, Syria and Bangladesh,” Kansiime listed the export market.

He also highlighted the top dairy exporters which are; Vital Tomosis dairy limited, Jesa farm dairy, GBK dairy products limited, Birunga dairies, Brookside limited, Amos dairies, Pearl dairy farm, Lakeside and Rainbow dairy limited.

Meanwhile, DDA has also put in place measures to ensure quality and safety of milk and milk products in the country which all stakeholders must comply.

These include, registration of dairy businesses, inspection of milk handling premises, conducting frequent analysis and on spot testing of milk and milk products to ensure they are fit for human consumption, market surveillance and enforcement of dairy standards and regulations.