Nigerian Afro-beats singer, Dr.Tiwa Savage has landed into the country ahead of today’s concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval alongside an all-female line-up of acts.

Organised by Jos Global and Talent Africa, and sponsored by Tusker Cider, the Tiwa Live in

Kampala concert will be held under the theme, “Who Run The World?”, and will feature performances from Winnie Nwagi, Cindy Sanyu, Vinka, Karole Kasita, Sandra Nansambu, Lamu, Laika, Jowi Landa, Sandra Suubi, and DJs Zato and Alisha.

Landing at Entebbe on Thursday afternoon, the Queen of Afrobeats is in Uganda for the second time, following her 2015 Women’s Day concert at the Kati-Kati grounds in Lugogo.

While addressing the media at a press conference at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel, the Eminado singer – who was recently awarded an Honorary Degree by the University of Kent – said she was excited to be back to Uganda.

“I’m very excited to be back in Uganda. My last trip here was filled with so much love and positive energy and I just had to do this beautiful nation justice once again. It’s also another opportunity to follow up on some personal charity projects that are very close to my heart,” Savage said.

Savage said she is passionate about the plight of underprivileged women and is involved in various projects

that provide support to teenage mothers in Uganda.

Speaking at the press conference, Aly Alibhai, CEO of Talent Africa, said, “In addition to

working with powerful international forces like Tiwa Savage to further highlight and support the

growth of Ugandan talent, Talent Africa is committed to providing international opportunities that

transcend gender and geographic boundaries. This concert was specifically organized to celebrate women in the entertainment industry.”

In 2016, Savage signed a management and publishing deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation and has since released two albums: R.E.D and Celia, with the latter featuring songs like Koroba and Ole.

Johnson Ajoreyo, CEO of the global event management group – Jos Global – said, “We are

thrilled to see ladies like Tiwa dominating the international music scene, and we can’t wait to see the international opportunities that await each of the strong female talents on the lineup. Ladies, the world is your oyster.”

Simon Lapyem, UBL’s Innovations Project Manager said, “This concert is yet another opportunity for Tusker Cider to create deeper bonds with our consumers – who are looking for an easy-drinking yet rich and flavourful taste to accompany their good times. We look forward to hosting you all at the Cricket Oval tomorrow and for you,

we have prepared several fun experiences and great deals on Cider for your enjoyment.”