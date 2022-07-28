International Medical Group(IMC), the mother group for International Hospital Kampala(IHK) has rebranded to C-Care to represent multi-national health care group under the multi-sector company, Ciel Group, based in Mauritius.

According to a statement released on Thursday, as part of the merger, International Medical Group subsidiaries will now be called C-Care IMC whereas International Hospital Kampala will now be known as C-Care IHK as well as C-Pharma.

This announcement was made by Sukhmeet Sandhu, the CEO C-Care as they were officially opening the newly revamped C-Care IMC Jinja branch.

ADVERTISEMENT

” This is a dawn of a new day will have a positive impact on all our clients. The one brand approach will enhance relationships with our partners and improve patient experience. All existing insurance plans, and health cards will remain valid under C-Care, so the rebranding will not hinder existing clients in their access to our services,”Sukhmeet said.

“C-Care Uganda is fully autonomous in all its operations, guided by a management team with a clear mandate to run its daily operations. The management of C-Care Uganda reports to a global board of directors that oversees strategic oversight, corporate governance, and compliance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Mugalu, C-Care IMC Manager described the rebrand as being purely customer-centred.

“Imagine being under the care of one of the world’s biggest healthcare providers. We now have the possibility of better research, equipment, expertise and so much more.”

According to officials, C-Care institutions will continue to improve and evolve to meet the needs of their clients through making good on its commitment to improving Ugandan healthcare by breaking new ground in technology and expertise.

“C-Care also plans on expanding its network throughout the country and the East African region while consolidating and enhancing the pre-existing service scope,” the statement added.