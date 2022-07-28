The Dairy Development Authority (DDA) has outlined measures to ensure quality and safety of milk and milk products in Uganda in accordance to set dairy standards and regulations.

While addressing media in Kampala in response to claims to unsafe milk on the market, Dr. Michael Kansiime the executive director at DDA refuted the claims that some milk in the market is unsafe and that the existing diary sector supervision is inadequate.

“Market surveillance is done to verify the quality and safety of milk sold in raw as adulterated or contaminated milk is easily identified and action taken immediately,” he said.

Kansiime said there is registration of dairy businesses including milk collection centres, milk sales outlets, transporters, processors, exporters and importers. These receive milk that meets standards through testing and non-compliant milk/dairy products are rejected.

“Inspection of milk handling premises to ensure that they handle milk and milk products that are fit for human consumption. This is by ensuring that they have lactometers and lacto scans. In addition, all milk and milk products including dairy export and import are inspected by DDA and our inspectors are stationed at major exit and entry points, “he said.

He said the country has registered an increase in milk production over the last four years from 2.5 billion litres in 2018 to 2.8 billion litres in 2021.

According to the authority, out of the 2.8 billion litres, 80% is marketed while 19.8% is consumed at the farm.

He said there is training and sensitisation which is implemented continuously to ensure that dairy stakeholders are aware of the dos and don’ts and the consequences of not complying with dairy standards and regulations.