Uganda’s Ambassador to South Sudan Brig Ronnie Balya said the just concluded Uganda-South Sudan business forum was a fruitful one and will help further improve trade ties between the two countries.

“I would like to congratulate you all for the successful South Sudan – Uganda business forum. South Sudan and Uganda representatives are committed to providing an enabling good trade environment for their people and business to flourish. The forum will enable the private sector in Uganda and South Sudan examine achievements and challenges, but also identify opportunities that can be explored to expand their businesses,” Balya said at the end of the business forum.

He assured participants and other members of the public from both countries that governments of South Sudan and Uganda are to work jointly to ensure that the challenges highlighted over the past two days of the business forum are addressed so that citizens from the two countries benefit from the bilateral trade.

According to the Ugandan ambassador to South Sudan, the coming of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area entered into force is another opportunity to further strengthen trade ties between the two countries.

“This agreement provides an opportunity for African countries to freely trade amongst themselves.”

He however noted that the benefits of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area can only be enjoyed when both countries produce high quality goods.

I therefore urge our two countries to work hand in hand to ensure that standards of products from both our countries are maintained. I therefore call for deeper interaction between our two bureaus of standards to ensure that standards of products crossing the border are maintained.”