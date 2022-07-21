ADVERTISEMENT

The executive director of the National Planning Authority(NPA), Dr. Joseph Muvawala, has challenged the government to adopt a responsive trade policy to check on the escalating levels of inflation in the country.

He said if adopted and well implemented, would help to minimise structural and imported inflation.

Muvawala made remarks as he gave his keynote address on a responsive economic development agenda at the 10th Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda(ICPAU) economic forum at the Imperial Resort Hotel Entebbe.

The forum which kicked off on Tuesday will run up to 22 July 2022.

“We advised president Museveni not to reduce taxes on commodities including Fuel. Uganda has no capacity to give or even sustain subsidies. The current food crisis should be treated as a war; unless we deal with food, we will never be able to deal with inflation,” he said.

He said it is becoming a serious challenge in Uganda where more effort is put on planning project implementation than the Implementation itself.

Muvawala called for an independent salary review commission in the country, saying this commission will help control all salaries of government officials, civil servants, public servants and politicians.

“The country should have an independent salary commission which controls and rationalises salaries. Do not create new districts, forget about cities,” Muvawala cautioned the government.

The chief executive officer at ICPAU, Derrick Nkaja said they called this forum during challenging economic times, so that accountants can brainstorm ideas on how best the economy can survive.