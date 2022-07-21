Chad’s government has banned young girls from leaving the country without parental permission, in a move which has been decried by women’s rights groups who have called for a U-turn.

Security Minister General Idriss Dokony Adiker explained the decision by saying that “a migratory flow of young girls” was leaving the country for the “purpose of exploitation”.

The announcement prohibits airlines and transportation agencies from taking young girls on board.

Gen Adiker’s memo does not specify the age of the girls who were banned from travelling, or who had to give permission.

The Chadian Women’s Rights League said the ban contradicted the principles of the fundamental freedom of young girls and human rights.

According to the group, the law is sexist because young Chadian boys are also victims of human trafficking.

A report by the global initiative against transnational crime said human trafficking in Chad has increased in recent years.

It also said there has been an increase in the number of Chadian sex workers in neighbouring countries in 2021.

Source: BBC