The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) is set to hold the 10th CPA economic forum from July 20 to July 22, 2022 to discuss a responsive economic development agenda.

“The theme is relevant at this time because of the prevailing health, economic and environment situation. At the 10th CPA Economic Forum, our goal is to tackle economic development from a holistic perspective, taking into consideration the immediate concerns of the individual, the society, and the environment,” said Derrick Nkaja, the chief executive officer at ICPAU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Topics at the economic forum include: The Parish Development Model as a solution for social-economic empowerment, the relevance of industrial parks, the rising cost of living, requirements for social security, widening of the tax base, standardisation of products, the transport industry as a driver for economic development, plus value addition and commercialisation of innovations in agriculture.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICPAU has a statutory duty to advise the government on matters concerning the national economy.

In a statement,Nkaja said the economic forum is one of the avenues through which the institute contributes to national policy formulation, as resolutions from the economic forum are submitted to the ministry of finance, planning and economic development, for their consideration in the financial planning process.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, he explained that the institute proposed recommendations regarding debt management and support to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), among other areas.

In the 2022/23 budget speech the minister for Finance noted among other priorities, the implementation of fiscal discipline including payment of debts, automation and rationalisation of government agencies to control wastage, and sequencing and prioritisation of projects.

The economic forum will be held both virtually and physically, at the Imperial Resort Beach Hotel in Entebbe.